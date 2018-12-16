Uncontacted tribes aren't 'Stone Age.' They just want — and deserve — to be left alone

In large parts of the Colombian rainforest, for example, the relative lack of outsiders means that uncontacted tribes there can live in comparative peace. In Brazil, by contrast, there has been relentless pressure from loggers and ranchers for many years, reaching into the farthest corners of the Amazon, a process that is likely to accelerate with the election in October of President Jair Bolsonaro. He has said that he will reject new land claims by indigenous peoples and wants to open the land already reserved for them to mining and farming operations.