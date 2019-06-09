Men can't hear it, women don't say it — the everyday importance of 'no'

I want my daughter to feel empowered to say no in every context — to the man who tries to explain Mexico to her, or the man who asks her to do just this one little favor, make this one simple decision. I want her to say no to the boy who pushes in front of her on the slide — there is always at least one, and most of the time, his mother does not intervene. The other day, a boy elbowed his way around her and she let him. I called her over, sat her down and said, “Elena, the next time that happens, you say, ‘No, it is my turn!’ Do you understand?” She nodded. I repeated it. “You say no.” She looked relieved.