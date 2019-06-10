Trump’s bromance with Netanyahu is about to heat up for Israel’s do-over election

When Kushner was in Jerusalem in late May, he presented the prime minister with a U.S. government map he could show off that includes the Golan Heights as part of Israel and signed by Trump with the word “nice.” And the campaign is also touting Trump’s anti-Palestinian efforts — cutting aid, closing the PLO office in Washington, withdrawing the U.S. from the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees. Now the Israeli press is speculating about a Trump return visit to Israel, which would be another boost for the prime minister with many voters.