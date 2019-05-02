Three LGBTQ job discrimination cases could have wider consequences for everyone

The Supreme Court repeatedly has held that workplace discrimination against an individual because of his or her sex is unlawful, even if the employer does not disadvantage all men or all women. A landmark case in this regard is Hopkins vs. Price Waterhouse (1989). The court ruled in favor of Ann Hopkins, a woman who’d been denied partnership at an accounting firm because an all-male committee deemed her too “macho” and “unfeminine.” The court said such gender stereotyping violates Title VII, even though that prejudicial behavior did not disadvantage all women — and might also have harmed men who were gender-nonconforming.