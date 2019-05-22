China’s ban on fentanyl drugs won't likely stem America’s opioid crisis

Inadequate regulatory capacity at the national level in China has resulted in provincial authorities enforcing drug manufacturing rules issued by the central government. However, many local authorities are economically and politically affiliated with producers — and therefore reluctant to crack down. Adding another rule to the rule book, on its own, won’t solve the problem. Chinese inspectors must be free to inspect firms without notice, and law enforcement in China will need to analyze and determine if powders found in labs are structurally related to fentanyl. Changes like these take resources and a transparent commitment to enforcement.