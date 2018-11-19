Finland to President Trump: We don't rake the forest floor, but we do other things you should emulate

Last month when the United Nations released its climate-change report, warning of extreme danger as soon as 2040 if greenhouse gas emissions aren’t further reduced, it seemed like the report was all anyone in Finland could talk about for days. Ordinary Finns and Finnish politicians alike proclaimed immediate changes to their ways of life and their political commitments. Even Finland’s beloved forests were implicated: An innovative bio economy is under development in Finland, built on wood-based biofuels as well as alternatives to plastic and even cotton, but now many Finns have asked if our forests shouldn’t be kept intact as a carbon sink instead. Compare all this to Trump’s response, which was largely to ignore the report.