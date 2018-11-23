Nancy Pelosi is too old and too unpopular to be speaker. She's also too good at the job to pass over

In fact, a new Democratic speaker could easily get off to a bad start. Whoever holds the job is the public face of the Democratic Party, which isn’t easy. She or he will have to answer questions about a vast array of issues, and do so with knowledge and political skill. Any speaker’s public comments are subject to close inspection by journalists and political opponents, and very few lawmakers are ready for that level of scrutiny. That’s especially true for those who have spent years in the minority, where media attention is scarce. Gingrich wrote of his own rough launch in the speakership: “If you are seldom covered by the press … you have a lot of leeway to make mistakes. But when you are in people’s living rooms every evening, your mistakes are magnified.”