Climate change could bring the bubonic plague back to Los Angeles

He followed a similar plan to save Los Angeles. Doctors under his command discovered plague-infected rats in an area from Beverly Hills to the Port of Los Angeles. Just as he had in San Francisco, Blue focused on not only the hard science of epidemiology by charting the path of the disease, but also on the soft science of persuasion, meeting with every civic group that would have him to spread the gospel of rat elimination. Within one year, more than 200,000 rats and squirrels had been killed throughout the city, and Los Angeles was once again free of plague, marking the last major outbreak of the disease in the country.