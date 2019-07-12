No, there isn’t a double standard for conservatives and liberals on social media

The decision by the U.S. 2nd Circuit of Appeals in Knight First Amendment Institute vs. Trump did nothing to change that. The court ruled that the president — not Twitter — is governed by the 1st Amendment's anti-censorship rules because he has transformed his formerly private Twitter account into an official White House mouthpiece and government public forum, and therefore it must be open to all. It is Trump's government job and his official actions on Twitter that put him under the 1st Amendment’s anti-censorship rules and make it illegal for him to block his Twitter critics.