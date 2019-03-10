Jane Smiley: The deaths at Santa Anita remind me why I don't miss horse racing

When I look at the horses I own and ride now, the last two I ever sent to the track, I still see the personality and beauty and willingness that drew me to racing. But I also regret many things, and not only that one of my other horses did hurt herself when, at Santa Anita, she galloped onto the dirt track from the turf track and broke a bone in her pastern (she survived). My favorite horse, the one I ride every day, seemed to understand racing better than I did at the time. She was willing to have a nice gallop, but not to compete, not to try hard, not to put herself in danger.