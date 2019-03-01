Trump in Hanoi was no Reagan in Reykjavik

This administration wasn’t always silent on North Korea’s true nature. During his first year in office, Trump traveled to South Korea to address the National Assembly, where he spoke of Kim’s “tyranny, fascism and oppression.” Similarly, he used his first State of the Union to highlight the “depraved character of the North Korean regime.” He told the American people about Ji Seong-Ho, a North Korean defector who had been tortured by the authorities, and the young Otto Warmbier, an American citizen who died from his treatment in a North Korean prison.