Want to see Silicon Valley’s sexism in action? Just sit through a pitch meeting

In a way it was a backhanded compliment about Yada’s value to our effort, but it was also a stark reminder that whatever the source of the attitude, it has to be addressed. According to the business database Crunchbase, only 17% of technology investment dollars in 2018 were directed to companies with at least one female founder. Some might celebrate that — it represents an all-time high. But it made me angry. I have an obligation to raise that number, to be part of the solution, to be Yada’s ally.