USC has a new president. Now the trustees and faculty have to change

Although the board and academic senate need to be more involved in governance, Nikias needs to be less involved. Traditionally, a president emeritus plays two roles: returning to campus to teach or do research, and serving as a sounding board for the new president. Nikias, however, has built a sparkling new office for himself in the center of campus; apparently, he has no intention of fading away. An ambitious man with an exemplary work ethic who did not want to step down as president in the first place, Nikias now has the singular ability to doom the new presidency. If he continues to field calls from trustees, advise senior administrators about how to circumvent the new president’s decisions and be an active presence on campus, then Folt will be undermined, perhaps fatally.