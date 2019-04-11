Speed-reading with Blinkist isn’t reading at all

I didn’t spend several days with Bakewell’s “At the Existentialist Café” “to learn how philosophy can be a part of life,” as Blinkist would have it. I wanted to share her insights, to engage with her arguments and also learn how the lives of the existentialists influenced their ideas. These distinctions may seem semantic, but they are everything. As for Obama, I have yet to read her book but the brief summaries on Blinkist neither assuaged my curiosity nor told me anything I didn’t already know.