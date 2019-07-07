My Latinx students write what they know. And their words are powerful

These stories have proliferated since 2016, when it became clear that, under the new U.S. president, their lives as Latinx people were about to get harder. They write about the pain of racial slurs and accusations — about how they are called rapists, murderers and marauders who threaten U.S. national security. There is fear in their words but also anger, a recognition of the injustices of our times. They have a solid grasp of the political winds blowing against them, and most essays end with a barbaric yawp, a sense of “I’ll be damned if I let that guy in the White House bring me down.” Some write about becoming lawyers so they can fight for immigration rights. Others plan to run for office. Many simply commit themselves to the fight, through protests and voting.