Henry Waxman: Congress should act now to ensure a free and open internet

First, the Federal Communications Commission tried to adopt regulations using its existing authority under the law. However, the D.C. Court of Appeals invalidated these rules, finding that they went beyond what the law permitted the agency to do. Then, in 2015, under the leadership of Chairman Tom Wheeler, the FCC’s approach was to reclassify ISPs as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act, providing a jurisdictional hook for enforcing net neutrality rules without further action by Congress. I supported this action, but because of worries that the common carrier classification could open ISPs to further controls, others objected.