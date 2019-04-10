Author Terry Tempest Williams on finding fulfillment in the ‘empty’ American West

<div><p>Let’s say that the arborists and the historians are being conservative, and that the big red oak tree that stood on the Harvard Divinity School campus began growing there merely a century ago. That year, 1919, was the same year that Congress voted to make the Grand Canyon a national park. The day that tree was cut down was the day of my conversation with Terry Tempest Williams, a writer-in-residence at this oldest of American universities.</p></div> <div><p>She is the daughter of the vast landscapes of eons, the American West, of the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, Monument Valley, and of the spare and intimate places in her beloved Utah. For a lifetime of work about the American West, like "The Hour of Land: A Personal Topography of America's National Parks," Williams is the winner of this year's Robert Kirsch Award from the Los Angeles Times. It’s a sepia tone, almost the color of the leaves themselves, with a red hue. She’s writing the story of the tree in the ink of the acorns.</p></div> <div><p>Another student gathered I think it was 90 pounds of acorns last fall anticipating this. She’s a farmer from Maine, and she ground the acorns into a flour with her mortar and pestle and made these acorn flour wafers as a communion.</p></div> <div><p>I just thought these are the gestures that matter, even in grief — especially in grief, that somehow grief is love and love is action and actions shared create community.</p></div> <div><p><strong>I want to ask whether it’s hard for humans to see and really understand what’s right in front of them. Does it frighten humans, the nature of nature?</strong></p></div> <div><p>I ask myself that a lot. What are we afraid of? And why do we look away? And it strikes me that one of our tasks as human beings is to not look away, but to witness what is beautiful and what is hard at once.</p></div> <div><p><strong>What do you think of the description “nature writer,” as though nature is a thing apart?</strong></p></div> <div><p>It’s not what I would call myself. I would not call [novelist] Richard Powers a nature writer. I would not call Barry Lopez a nature writer; I would not call Louise Erdrich. I would say we are relational writers. We’re writers who are engaged in the world at this moment in time. But I think we’re writing the truth of our time.</p></div> <div><p><strong>We seem to have a zero-sum relationship with nature, us against them; only after we’ve won that war can we sit back and say, what a pretty tree, or what an interesting bear.</strong></p></div> <div><p>I look at these beings and I don’t see that separation: I killed that tree today. That was not “other,” that was me, that was us.</p></div> <div><p>But there was a moment — and forgive me for being personal — when they tied these ropes around the arms of the tree, and then lifted them up, and as I said, they were floating through the air until they were lowered down into the hands of men who then delivered them to the chipper and then the chipper spit them out into sawdust.</p></div> <div><p>And as they were lowered and they [used] what literally looked like a noose, I thought of my brother Dan Tempest, who hung himself in July. Today, as I watched my brother’s death again and again and again with each limb that was taken down, each limb that was wrapped in the noose of these ropes and then delivered.</p></div> <div><p>You know, I witnessed the cremation of my brother. I witnessed the chipping of these trees. To me they were the same thing — again, not to look away.</p></div> <div><p>I witnessed the grinding of the bones of my brother, with my youngest brother. My family have spent most of our days in the desert landscape and I said to [her brother] Hank, what are you thinking? And he said, probably the same thing you’re thinking: Are these rabbit bones? Are these deer? Are these owls?</p></div> <div><p>In the end, our brother’s ashes weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. It was his birth weight. It’s the same weight of a gallon of water in the desert. There’s something beautiful about that.</p></div> <div><p>And then Hank took Dan’s ashes into the mountains where our brother worked with hawks and eagles, banding them during migration. That to me is an act of reciprocity. It’s beautiful and difficult at once. It’s what gives me solace.</p></div> <div><p><strong>Our human aesthetic seems to be for many people that what is beautiful in nature is something that is green and lush and controlled. We like almost a zoo of nature, where you can see a few of these and a few of that, but nothing is dangerous, nothing is bigger than you are, nothing out of control.</strong></p></div> <div><p>I love the wild. I love the uncontrolled. I love the unmanaged. Getting up in the morning is a risk. Writing is a risk. Relationships are a risk. Walking in the land is a risk.</p></div> <div><p>To me, that’s the great gift of the American West, … that you can’t take yourself seriously. You can take the landscape very seriously.</p></div> <div><p>Just the other night, coyotes were howling and we opened the door and howled back. I think sometimes I’m feral at core. And I’m so proud to be of the American West because of that. That’s the untaintable.</p></div> <div><p><strong>What do you think of people who look at the desert of Utah, or the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and say, it’s so empty — there’s nothing there?</strong></p></div> <div><p>And that’s really the response. I remember we had a friend from New York with a new relationship and he said, I would love to bring my friend out; can we stay for four or five days? We just said, the door is wide open.</p></div> <div><p>They came. They were gracious. We had a beautiful dinner outside on the porch, watched the evening light. The stars came out. The quiet, the silences.</p></div> <div><p>The next morning, I heard this stirring quite early. I got up and her bag was packed and she said, I can’t stay here. And they left. And just as they were getting in the car, she turned to me and said, aren’t you afraid you'll be forgotten? And I wanted to say, I hope so.</p></div> <div><p>I think we all understand landscape differently. I look out from our porch and it’s everything. And she saw nothing. There were no people, there was no place to get coffee. There was no place in her mind to go except for back home. So I understand that.</p></div> <div><p>I think that the desert is often defined by what it isn’t. There are no trees. It is not green. There is no water. But for me it’s more than an acquired taste. There’s no place to hide. Everything is rendered bare with great intention and adaptability and, again, beauty.</p></div> <div><p>I think that’s part of the reason why we’re experiencing what we're experiencing right now — massive oil and gas development, our current president who gutted Bears Ears National Monument by 85% and saw it only as real estate, not as sacred lands to the Hopi, Navajo, Ute Mountain Ute and Zuni.</p></div> <div><p>I keep thinking, how can we extend our notion of community to include all life forms? What might a different kind of power look like, feel like? And can we extend it beyond our own species? Is there, can there be, justice for all?</p></div> <div><p><strong>The way that people who think as you do are often regarded — there’s a big vocabulary, a big list of synonyms like “tree hugger.” Your father has used the phrase “you environmentalists.” Why is that an insult, and where do you think that comes from?</strong></p></div> <div><p>If I could count all the names, the synonyms I’ve been called! I was walking in Salt Lake [City] not so long ago, and this man just came up to me and said, give it up. And I said, excuse me? And he said, give it up. It’s over. Just give it up. And I said, give what up? And he said, the wilderness, the wild, all of it. Just get over it. And he walked away.</p></div> <div><p>And I just thought, how do we get over the very thing that has given us life?</p></div> <div><p>I don’t know why it’s categorized as “other” or why people discount the protection of landscape as something different than the protection of family. We’re all made of the same stuff.</p></div> <div><p><strong>People think of writers just as observers who sit on the sidelines and take notes and then deliver their ideas, their judgments. But you’re an activist as well — a writer with a rap sheet. You’ve been arrested for what is called civil disobedience.</strong></p></div> <div><p>I don’t see myself as an activist. I’m not even sure I see myself as a writer. I see myself as a citizen engaged. I see myself as a human being trying to do the best that I can. And I can’t imagine not engaging. I can’t imagine not participating in the conversation. I can’t imagine not laying my body down for something I love.</p></div> <div><p>It’s what democracy demands. It’s what it asks of us. It is not a spectator sport. I think about Emily Dickinson, when she says, “Life is a spell so exquisite that everything conspires to break it.” How can we not respond? I respond on the page, I respond in the world.</p></div> <div><p>I feel heartened by our youth that are demanding that laws change, that policy changes. This is not a small movement. This is a movement for our lives and for the lives of other beings.</p></div> <div><p><strong>Is there any reaction from your readers that gratifies you most, that makes you feel, this is what I hoped to do?</strong></p></div> <div><p>When someone comes up and hands me a book that I can barely see is a book because it’s been rained on and sat on, written over, traveled. I just love when books are used. I love when books are loved.</p></div> <div><p>I love that people give books to people they love and say, please read this, you’ll understand me better.</p></div> <div><p>I love when someone comes up and says, thank you, what you wrote makes me feel less lonely in the world, or reminds me of another story, or reminds me a young woman does have a voice.</p></div> <div><p>I know the writers that have saved my life, and those that I was able to thank.</p></div> <div><p><strong>Who are they?</strong></p></div> <div><p>I wish that I could have thanked Rachel Carson for her courage. Wallace Stegner was a huge mentor to me. I remember, with a book I wrote called “Refuge,” it received a terrible review in the New York Times.</p></div> <div><p>I happened to be with the writer Edward Abbey at his place in Arizona. And I was crushed, as a young writer, and he said, congratulations. 