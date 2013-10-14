Protesting President Obama at the 'Million Vet March'

Who's to blame for the government shutdown? Is it President Obama for refusing to cave on the Affordable Care Act? Or is it House Republicans who are at fault for challenging the healthcare law during budget negotiations in the first place? Judging by demonstrators' strongly-worded placards at the "Million Vet March" on Sunday, it's the president's fault that we're in this mess, which includes temporarily shuttered war memorials. MORE: Is Obama the most polarizing president ever?
Follow Alexandra Le Tellier on Twitter @alexletellier
.