Cal State L.A. may become less accessible to aspiring freshmen. That's a good thing

To the editor: The effect of raising freshman admission standards at Cal State L.A. because of a need to reduce overcrowding will be to direct those who do not qualify to local community colleges that are better able to provide remedial education, and to do so more cost-effectively.
The effect of not raising freshman admission standards will be to reduce the number of positions available for community college transfer students.
Many prospective students would be better served by starting their college work in the community college system, and then transferring to a four-year institution. It is in no one’s interest to undercut that opportunity.
Phillip Gold, Westlake Village
To the editor: It’s unfortunate that marketing language used by for-profit companies obscures the opportunity standardized tests afford disadvantaged students.
Contrary to the marketing of huge tutoring companies, it is largely time spent reading for pleasure throughout childhood that impacts test scores in reading comprehension. Students are not wasting time when they become hooked, obsessive public library patrons.
A student from a disadvantaged background with a love of reading “pop fiction” novels can get a perfect SAT reading score without spending a dime on test preparation services.
Anna Koroliak, Columbia, Mo.
To the editor: Kids want to go to college, and they can’t make room for them? Who is running the ship?
William MacNeil, Los Angeles
