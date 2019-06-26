The Chinese government’s oppression extends far beyond Uighurs

Decades ago, elements of the Red Chinese army marched into Tibet and began their systematic coercive attempts to eradicate Tibet’s ancient Buddhist culture, which continue to this day. The exemplar of the surviving culture in exile is the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist religious leader widely known for his efforts to promote peace throughout the world. Goldberg opines about the "moral" laxity of politicians who charge China with economic crimes while ignoring its government’s cruel efforts to imprison dissenters. But Goldberg would do more service to readers to encompass more countries and regions where human oppression is pronounced, and not just by China.