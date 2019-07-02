Why can’t Democrats and Republicans lose in 2020?

To the editor: Columnist Doyle McManus shows how both Democrats and Republicans could lose in 2020. I wish both sides could actually lose.
Unfortunately, Americans will have to choose between the tyranny of the right and the tyranny of the left. The tyranny of the right features tolerance of white supremacy, racism and anti-Semitism, trampling of women’s rights, and the constant lying of President Trump.
The tyranny of the left features open borders, free social programs for all (including people here illegally), and taxing everyone to the point of crippling the economy. Listening to the Democrats in their presidential debate, I got the impression they were running to lead Greece or Venezuela.
So, Americans, choose your poison. Hopefully someone with common sense, decency and diplomatic skills will emerge from the shadows with an agenda in the center, which is where most Americans reside, and bring peace and prosperity for all.
Arthur L. Wisot, Boca Raton, Fla.
..
To the editor: A couple of factors may help explain why the economy isn’t a stronger asset for Trump.
Real wages are going nowhere, as workers struggle to reach where they were before the previous decade’s recession.
Furthermore, the unemployment rate is artificially low because an army of jobless workers is no longer counted in the workforce. These are mostly white men who are succumbing to drug and alcohol abuse and suicide in such numbers that, uniquely among nations, life expectancy in the U.S. is declining.
Glenn Pascall, Dana Point
..
To the editor: McManus cites allowing undocumented immigrants to enroll in public healthcare plans as an unpopular policy proposal by Democrats. In reality, this is an idea whose time has come.
Working in a county hospital, I see many people come in for care only when their conditions require multiple procedures or treatment with expensive drugs. By law, no one can be turned away from an emergency room until the patient’s condition is stable — then, it’s off you go. You may get antibiotics because you are complaining of abdominal pain, but in reality you have cancer.
In other cases, we have had to keep undocumented patients for six weeks while they complete their treatment. They must stay for acute care in the hospital because they qualify only for emergency medical care. But if they had insurance, they could seek care at many more facilities, and doctors could be reimbursed at fairer rates.
Allowing undocumented immigrants to enroll in public insurance programs would not make them citizens; it would just protect them and everyone else while sharing the costs more appropriately.
Cindy Allison, Placentia
