The ex-California Democratic Party chairman's gaslighting is not an apology for bad behavior

To the editor: Former California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman has been accused of “a clear and escalating pattern of … horrific and dehumanizing behavior.” In response, Bauman stated: “I deeply regret if my behavior has caused pain.”
This is not an apology. This is gaslighting. He is not even allowing that his behavior is indeed the problem.
Had he stated, “I deeply regret that my behavior has caused pain,” he would have at least admitted that the pain is a valid and natural response to his behavior, which suggests the behavior is indeed inappropriate or damaging. Instead, his statement suggests that the pain in question is itself doubtful. He then goes on to imply that his use of alcohol is to blame for his actions.
I am not impressed. Women and men are encouraged to come forward and report harassment on the job; they shouldn’t receive clever language that breaks that harassment down to absolutely nothing in return.
Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Fullerton
