Hong Kong is just the latest battleground in China’s war on human rights

To the editor: As China lays bare the designs of its authoritarian system, more people around the world are becoming aware of China’s suppression of the rule of law and human rights in Hong Kong and the constant oppression over Taiwan (“How an obscure Taiwan murder case led to Hong Kong’s mega-protests,” June 19). Taiwan understands the current struggles of Hong Kong’s people, and these protests serve as a testament of people not having faith whatsoever in China, making the failure and infeasibility of China’s “one country, two systems” model inevitable to see.