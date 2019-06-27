Hong Kong is just the latest battleground in China’s war on human rights

To the editor: As China lays bare the designs of its authoritarian system, more people around the world are becoming aware of China’s suppression of the rule of law and human rights in Hong Kong and the constant oppression over Taiwan (“How an obscure Taiwan murder case led to Hong Kong’s mega-protests,” June 19). Taiwan understands the current struggles of Hong Kong’s people, and these protests serve as a testament of people not having faith whatsoever in China, making the failure and infeasibility of China’s “one country, two systems” model inevitable to see.
Taiwan believes that cooperation to combat crime cannot come at the expense of sabotaging human rights. A democratic, prosperous and stable Hong Kong is in the interests of the people of Hong Kong and the world. Taiwan will continue to stand together and support the freedom of Hong Kong and calls on all nations to follow suit.
Abraham Chu, Los Angeles
Chu is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles.
