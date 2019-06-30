What is wrong with all these people abusing horses?

To the editor: As if it wasn’t enough that dozens of horses have died on the Santa Anita racetrack, the California Equine Retirement Foundation is being investigated for starving and neglecting the former race and performance horses that they are supposed to care for and protect. The foundation’s CEO should be ashamed; her comment about why the horses are thin seems totally bogus. The Humane Society and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services need to step up and do what is right. And owners and trainers must be checking on their horses.