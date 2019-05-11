Humans aren’t killing the planet, but their cars sure are

So, who is “us,” and what is a “species”? Does the advent of a consumer class of “automobile-dependent post-humans” indicate the presence of a new species? Are there now people who have lost the ability to think without their automobiles? If you don't believe me, just go to any government meeting having to do with transportation. And by the way, look at the world where you live — this is not “human” infrastructure we have, this is automobile infrastructure.