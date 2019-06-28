I've finally thrown the robocallers off my trail⁠ and life is beautiful

To the editor: I’ve nearly cracked the robocall problem, in just a couple of months. I bought a new mobile phone with a “call block” key. I put it on one of my extensions, and I used the key regularly for about two weeks. (When I pick up one of the other extensions, without the key, I vow to get them next time.) My phone is now mercifully silent for long periods. It’s working!
Some of the robocallers’ voices had become familiar, and I must admit I was no longer polite or courteous when they still pestered. I trust they found other customers to harass.
Judith Anderson, Montrose
