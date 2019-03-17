Enjoy that gorgeous super bloom, but don't go off the hiking trail to do it

To the editor: Enjoy the fantastic super bloom, but people, please stay on the paths.
In a Times photo, nearly half of the 35 people walking at Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore were in the midst of the wild flowers and not on the trails.
The blooms that were crushed underfoot and wilting in hand are the plants’ attempt at propagating themselves for the years to come. Each flower is providing pollen for bees and bugs and the seeds that follow will feed wildlife. Also, the trampling off trail allows noxious weeds to invade into formerly pristine habitat.
The damage done is not worth a selfie.
Tony Baker, Rancho Palos Verdes
