Failing to impeach Trump would set a dangerous precedent

To the editor: If the Department of Justice’s policy is that a sitting president cannot be indicted, then what recourse do we have when a president breaks the law? (“Mueller report poses an unexpected problem for Democrats,” April 19)
That leaves us with only one option: impeachment. Even though that process would be long, painful and likely unsuccessful, I’m beginning to believe that we should go down that road.
The alternative to not impeaching the president in the wake of Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s findings is to let Trump off the hook completely, and that leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Marlene Bronson, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I agree with those who think the real path to removing Trump from the White House is to beat him in the 2020 presidential election. An attempt to impeach him will only strengthen his case that he is a victim.
There is enough information already at hand to know that the president is unfit for office. What is needed is to keep reminding the public what a terrible, nasty, lying, manipulative person Trump is.
I don’t need any redacted lines from the Mueller report restored to be able to state that case. Trump is an example of what I taught my two daughters not to be.
Tom Graner, Hermosa Beach
..
To the editor: As the article on the impeachment dilemma for Democratic candidates notes, the Mueller report itself will “change few voters’ minds about Trump.”
However, the outcome of the 2020 election will hinge not on the already committed Trump “base,” but on the low-information swing voters who seldom read past the headlines and are drawn to bumper-sticker slogans that pass for wisdom.
The right-wing echo chamber will take maximum advantage of Trump’s and Atty. Gen. William Barr’s preposterous interpretation of the report. It will advocate for “investigating the investigators.”
This propaganda campaign can only be countered by keeping the true results and implications of the Mueller report on the front page right up to the election, and pursuing impeachment might be the only way to accomplish this. Concentrating solely on substantive campaign issues and “moving on” would be tantamount to conceding the election.
Confronting Trump’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” while campaigning on meaningful policies will be a good test of presidential (and congressional) qualification; we need a government that can chew gum and walk.
Brian Masson, Harbor City
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook