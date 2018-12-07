Have Senate Republicans finally had enough of Trump?

To the editor: At long last, some GOP leaders in Congress have acknowledged they’re aboard a sinking ship and urged we stop participating in Yemen’s civil war by selling arms to the Saudis.
The senators aren’t ready to say this, but they well understand what the president’s personal interests are in keeping the status quo with the prince.
As the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III broadens and more indictments accrue, it’s only a matter of time before more on the right consider jumping ship.
Hal Rothberg, Calabasas
To the editor: There was a frightening photo that was published inside the print edition of the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 5.
The photo showed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin gleefully greeting each other with high fives, while our president was standing alone, stony and resigned, in the background.
They know they have gained what once was unthinkable — the upper hand. How have we come to this?
Mary Ross, Cambria
