Anti-vaxxers probably haven’t seen an iron lung. They have vaccines to thank for that

To the editor: As a 74-yrear-old woman, I remember not only being given sugar cubes infused with the polio vaccine in the early 1960s, but also people — mostly children — in iron lung machines, which we do not see anymore. These alien-looking devices with giant bellows enabled people to inhale and exhale because the polio virus, which attacks the nervous system, had rendered the muscles that allow us to breath paralyzed. (“Bill would strengthen vaccination laws, checking up on doctors who write exemptions,” March 26)