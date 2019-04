Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, April 20, 2019. Let’s take a look back at the week in Opinion.

A liar typically has the advantage of his victim not knowing the truth. But just as he breaks almost every norm in politics, President Trump takes prevaricating to a whole new level, as his persistent refusal to accept anything other than total exoneration by the Mueller report, even though the report is now public and explicitly does the opposite of what Trump says, shows this.

If there’s any scintilla of truth to be found in Trump’s statements, you could argue that the president not facing criminal charges for obstructing the Russia investigation — even though the report all but invites Congress to consider impeachment as a means of holding Trump accountable — provides some relief. But in the L.A. Times editorial board’s assessment , the damning details in the Mueller report make a mockery of Trump’s claim of total exoneration:

It’s true that the special counsel didn’t establish that Trump’s campaign criminally cooperated with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential campaign . Instead, the report provides evidence that a Russian organization with ties to the Kremlin tirelessly promoted Trump and bashed Hillary Clinton on social media with the (evidently) unwitting aid of Trump campaign officials and Trump himself. It also notes several overtures by Russians to supply stolen emails and other “dirt” to the Trump campaign, drawing interest rather than alarm from campaign officials.

But the report absolutely does not clear the president of the serious accusation that he tried to obstruct justice through a variety of efforts to abort or interfere with the Russia investigation....

To name just a few: Trump attempted to have then-Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions reverse his own decision — required by ethics rules — to recuse himself from the investigation. Trump fired FBI director James B. Comey — at least partly because of the “pressure” from the Russia investigation — and then lied about why he did so. He directed White House counsel Don McGahn to order Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller soon after the special counsel’s appointment. McGahn refused to carry out the order and prepared to resign, and Trump later backed down. When the New York Times reported on Trump’s demand, the president asked McGahn to deny it....

Americans didn’t need the Mueller report to establish that this president is ignorant, erratic and irresponsible or that he is contemptuous of the rule of law.

But the special counsel’s account underlines the importance of making Donald Trump a one-term president.

