So much for ‘no collusion.’ Trump now says the Mueller report is a ‘hoax’

The more Trump beats the drum for an investigation into the investigation — the “Illegally Started Hoax,” in Trump parlance — the more he’ll keep the spotlight on what Mueller found. The details in the report on Russian meddling, Russian efforts to court Trump campaign officials and Russian contacts with said officials clearly justify the time and effort spent probing whether there was any cooperation or coordination between a foreign power and a presidential campaign. And the details in the report on how Trump tried to squash said probe make the president look awful.