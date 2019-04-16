Notre Dame can be rebuilt, but its unique sound may be gone forever

We would not know of Leonin and Perotin at all were it not for a single essay written by an unnamed source nearly a century later. Musicologists today call the writer Anonymous IV. He or she seems to have been a stranger to Paris and thus noticed details of the city’s soundscape and musical history that were too commonplace for natives to register. Anonymous IV described how the Parisians wrote down rhythm, the squabbles among clergy and what people were singing in Notre Dame. Yet the one aspect of medieval music that the writer did not capture, for there was no way to, was what music historians want most to know: What did the music actually sound like?