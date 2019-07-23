Who cares if UCLA gymnastics was a ‘side door’ for admissions?

To the editor: I found it interesting that you chose to place an article questioning how a gymnastics recruit gained admission to UCLA, even though there is no record of her having competed while in high school, on the front page.

Did the then-coach of UCLA’s highly successful gymnastics team use favoritism to add a member to her squad? Possibly.

Was there a crime committed or money exchanged, as there was in the national college admissions scandal that included both USC and UCLA? No.

So, why are you sensationalizing favoritism and making it a front-page story? Favoritism is found in every selective preschool, every private high school, every club, every workplace, both political parties, the White House and yes, every college.

Advertisement

How is this front-page news?

Scott Lorenz, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: Not only does my alma mater’s athletic department lack an anti-nepotism policy, this article suggests nepotism is a de facto employee benefit.

Advertisement

It’s impossible to tell whether the stench from the UCLA’s J.D. Morgan Center, where the university’s athletic programs are headquartered, is from the deterioration of the revenue-generating sports, or from these “it’s-who-you-know” admissions.

Since neither odor appears to waft across campus to the school’s administration in Murphy Hall, one can only assume that Athletic Director Dan Guerrero will ride this one out too.

Blaise Jackson, Escondido