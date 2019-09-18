Letters to the Editor: Saudi Arabia was attacked. Why the talk about U.S. retaliation?

To the editor: The attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia were not against the United States, so why would we even consider getting involved in any retaliation, military or otherwise?

Saudi Arabia is a large, very rich country, so why is it that they can’t take whatever action is necessary to defend themselves and retaliate?

Trump said that if we get involved, the Saudis will pay for it. Yea, just like Mexico will pay for his wall.

Theodore Ury, San Juan Capistrano

To the editor: The attacks in Saudi Arabia, which substantially affect global oil supplies, create an opportunity for oil-dependent nations to double down on their commitment to alternative, clean energy resources such as solar, wind and electricity.

We’ve been talking about it for years. In this heightened stage of global warming, countries can seize this opportunity to put new infrastructure in place.

It’s high time we did something new and different and healthier for our planet.

Kelly Lowry, Topanga