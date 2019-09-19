Letters to the Editor: Trump is bringing back 1950s air, so look at the hills while you can

To the editor: I don’t know about anyone else, but as someone who grew up playing outside in Los Angeles in the 1950s, I am not ready to breathe dangerously polluted air again. (“Trump plans to revoke a key California environmental power; state officials vow to fight,” Sept. 17)

If I took a deep breath, my chest would severely hurt. Forget about seeing any faraway hillsides. Having children today experience what I and other kids went through is something I don’t want repeated.

Check other countries that do not have tough car emissions standards, and you see pedestrians walking around wearing air filtration masks. Is this what we want in California?

I hope this decision by the Trump administration to strip California of its right to set its own vehicle emission limits is reversed, and we can keep breathing cleaner air.

Yolanda H. Lickson, Cypress

To the editor: Bravo, President Trump, for finally ridding us of the California emissions waiver.

Modern cars are super clean, so having separate California regulations only added cost but not benefits. In fact, by reducing the cost of newer cars, his bold action will help lower emissions by speeding the replacement of old vehicles with higher emissions.

Now, if only we could rid ourselves of the onerous and very costly South Coast Air Quality Management District regulations. There may have been a use for some of their regulations decades ago, but now they do nothing but burden us.

F. Stephen Masek, Mission Viejo

To the editor: There seems to be a simple solution to this problem.

While the EPA has the power to remove California’s right to set its own emissions rules, the state has another option besides litigation. California can still increase the licensing fee and tax the sale of vehicles with higher emissions.

Any manufacturer who wanted to sell in California would surely offer vehicles that would not be so penalized.

Abraham Weitzberg, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Why on Earth would anyone want to revoke regulations that were put in place for our health and safety? The president may as well ban safety helmets and remove all the stop signs and traffic lights too.

I hope the grass at his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes turns as brown as our air will when vehicle emissions spike.

Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica