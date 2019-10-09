Letters to the Editor: The House doesn’t need a resolution for its impeachment inquiry

To the editor: One letter writer accuses the House of Representatives of not following the “normal protocol of passing a resolution” authorizing a formal impeachment inquiry.

I wonder, where else have we heard of norms being ignored? Had President Trump followed norms ever, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.

The Republicans’ complaints about passing an impeachment resolution are best ignored.

Jim Rodriguez, Whittier

To the editor: A letter writer objects to an impeachment inquiry proceeding without first having the full House of Representatives pass a resolution. He asks why there has been no vote, suspecting Democratic shenanigans.

The answer: An impeachment resolution is not necessary because it is not the only protocol by which impeachment inquiries can start. Also, it is not the current custom of Congress, and it is not required by law.

A recent report by the the Congressional Research Service explains in detail the different mechanisms for initiating formal impeachment inquiries.

William Yarchin, Huntington Beach