Letters to the Editor: Herb Wesson’s son got a rent break — just a coincidence?

To the editor: I love coincidences.

Herb Wesson is president of the Los Angeles City Council and wants to become a member of the County Board of Supervisors. His son lives in an L.A. apartment building where he has not had a rent increase in five years, although everyone else there has.

At the same time, Michael Hakim, whose company owns the apartment building, wants to build a high-rise residential tower in Koreatown, a project opposed by neighbors and the city’s Planning Commission. Luckily for Hakim’s company, the City Council overrides the Planning Commission and grants approval while Wesson is council president, and while his son pays below-market rent.

All of this occurs quietly with no public disclosure by Wesson or anyone else on the City Council. I’m trying to grasp if these facts just coexisted accidentally, or if they demand an investigation.

Robert A. Klein, Los Angeles