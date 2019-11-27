To the editor: The high probability of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being removed from office should signal the beginning of a new era for Israel, one that genuinely seeks a peaceful accommodation with the Palestinians, and one that treats its neighboring countries with less aggressive hostility.

With the United States giving it unconditional support in money, arms and diplomatic protection, Israel has behaved badly and must win its way back into the community of nations. Unfortunately, those that are in line to follow Netanyahu are as extreme as he is and arguably more dangerous.

It is time for the U.S. to stop sponsoring Israel, which enables its bad behavior, and let it fend for itself.

Joseph Tillotson, Redondo Beach

To the editor: “The era of Netanyahu is over,” said Alon Pinkas, former Israeli consul general in New York. “Despite the cult following he has that has kept him in office, there is a general fatigue that enough is enough.”

Sounds eerily familiar.

Steve Mehlman, Beaumont