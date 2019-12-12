Editorial: A Santa Monica luxury hotel isn’t honoring its promise to make rooms affordable? Force it

Among the property owners who have stubbornly flouted the requirements of the California Coastal Act, few have been as brazen as the developer of the Shore Hotel in Santa Monica.

Sunshine Enterprises LP applied to the Coastal Commission in 2009 for a permit to tear down two lower-cost motels on Ocean Avenue north of the Santa Monica Pier, and build in their place the Shore Hotel, whose rooms would be low- to moderately priced. (In a letter with their application, the projected average daily rate for a room would be $160.)

That promise mattered to the Coastal Commission. The Coastal Act, from which the commission derives its authority, calls not just for the protection of the public’s physical access to the state’s beaches and waterfronts, but also for the preservation of lower-cost accommodations along the coast. The Coastal Commission, noting that the new hotel would replace the 72 affordable rooms lost in the demolition of the motel with other affordable rooms, approved the application. The developer was also required to submit routine compliance documents to get the permit.

But the developer never submitted those documents, and the two-year time period in which to get the permit expired.

However, that didn’t stop the project. Not only did the company go ahead and build without a permit in 2011, it reneged on its own promise to build an affordably priced hotel — and instead built and opened the 164-room boutique Shore Hotel where rooms run roughly from $300 a night to $800 a night.

As if that wasn’t sufficiently and breathtakingly egregious, the developer then sued the Coastal Commission when it refused to issue an after-the-fact permit in 2015. The commission, rightly, had decided against doing so, turning down as inadequate the developer’s offer of $2.9 million in mitigation for the loss of the lower-cost rooms. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge agreed, calling the developer’s actions a “bait and switch.” The developer lost again on appeal.

In May, the Coastal Commission hit the developer with a $15.58-million fine — the largest administrative penalty in the agency’s history.

In a statement, Sunshine Enterprises said it would pay the fine and that it “regrets the violations took place.”

As part of an agreement with the Coastal Commission, the developer is now applying, again, for an after-the-fact permit — and the hotel risks being shut down if the permit is not approved. To make sure the permit comes through, the developer has offered to pay an additional $8.2 million as mitigation for the demolished low-cost rooms — and to build a low-cost 14-room hostel on the grounds of the current hotel complex. Until the hostel is built, the developers will allow 14 rooms in the hotel to be booked at a moderate rate by first responders, teachers, military personnel and government employees.

But that’s still not enough. The fees won’t be sufficient to re-create the 72 low-priced hotel rooms that were lost when the old motels were demolished. The Coastal Commission staff estimates it costs $100,000 to build one hotel room — based on figures from a 3-year-old economic study. And that doesn’t include the high cost of land near the coast. Nor do 14 hostel rooms — with shared bedrooms and bathrooms — replace the kind of rooms that were lost.

Besides, building new affordable rooms elsewhere along the coast is not the same as restoring them in Santa Monica, whence the developer snatched them. When it takes up the issue at its meeting Thursday, the Coastal Commission should demand that the Shore Hotel set aside a substantial number of moderately priced rooms in the hotel itself, perhaps reducing some of the fee in the process.

According to a 2016 Coastal Commission staff study of low-cost visitor accommodations in the California coastal zone, 24,720 economy-priced rooms have been lost since 1989. In the coastal zone of Santa Monica alone, there were an estimated 502 lower-cost overnight accommodations in 1990. By 2018, the number was 297.

The Coastal Act has it right: You shouldn’t have to be rich to take your family on a trip to the coast and stay a few days in a hotel. The loss of low-cost accommodations presents an obvious barrier to access, and the state has an interest in seeing that the coast does not become off-limits to people with low and moderate incomes.

The commission needs to be tougher on this renegade developer and send a clear signal that it will not tolerate self-interested bait-and-switch schemes that make the coast less available to Californians. Sunshine Enterprises reneged on its promises. Now, instead of providing a hostel, the developer needs to permanently set aside dozens of rooms in its hotel at lower rates. The commission has letters from a number of legislators — including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) — urging the commission to deny the permit until the developer restores on-site low-cost rooms.

The commission should make it clear that it will not be played.

