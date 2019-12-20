What will 2020 hold? Predictions are dangerous, but that hasn’t stopped us from making some

Electoral politics: Outlook mixed

By Robin Abcarian

I’d be a fool to predict who will win the White House in 2020, but there are a few things in politics I’m reasonably certain will happen next year:

President Trump will not be convicted of corruption or obstruction in his Senate impeachment trial. How can I be so sure? The jury foreman has already announced he is colluding with the defendant.

I also predict Trump will remain in office through 2020. He will continue to claim that he is a perfect POTUS, and thus will be emboldened in his quest to get other countries to intervene in our domestic political affairs. (“Hey, Ayatollah, if you’re listening…”)

He will continue to suck up to his boss man, Vladimir Putin, and his bromantic object, Kim Jong Un, and will continue to spurn democratic movements in places such as Hong Kong and Hungary.

He will loudly take credit for the economic recovery he inherited from President Obama, and continue to insist his daughter Ivanka has personally created “14 million new jobs,” even though the entire economy has added only 6 million jobs since he took office. In his State of the Union speech in January, he may even give her credit for creating 20 million jobs.

He will take credit for building a 5,000-mile-long wall along our 2,000-mile-long southern border.

If he loses the 2020 election, he will pardon convicted criminals Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort on his way out. If he wins the election, he will pardon convicted criminals Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort on his way back in.

He will finally throw Rudolph W. Giuliani under the bus, claiming, “I hardly knew the guy.” (I wouldn’t be that surprised if he literally throws Giuliani under a bus, because Giuliani knows too much.)

Trump will continue to roil the country with his chaotic, autocratic governing style. He could well develop a Twitter-related disability, which doctors will dub “Trump Thumb.” Sadly, it will not impede his tweeting.

As for the Democrats, at some point they will settle on a nominee and — I am really going out on a limb here — a coherent message.

Voters in early primary states will signal whether, finally, Democrats are ready to embrace a candidate unafraid to promote progressive ideals such as universal free college and “Medicare for All” … or Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris will be this person’s running mate. Unless the candidate is Elizabeth Warren, because an all-female ticket might make Americans nervous. Don’t they have an all-lady government in Finland? Do we really want to be like Finland? Hey, isn’t Finland a socialist country?

Most American voters are going to choose the Democratic candidate, just as they did in 2016.

And they may well be angry all over again at the disparities of the electoral college.

Or, there’s another possibility. If the Democratic Party can learn from its mistakes in 2016 — notably, not taking for granted states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, or black voters, whose enthusiasm will be decisive — Democrats could retake the White House, even with the baked-in electoral college disadvantage.

That’s not something I’m willing to predict with certainty, though. This is: Between now and the election, our long national nervous breakdown will continue.

