2019 Year in Review

“Caught up in the daily clamor, rising and falling in counterpoint to the news, we lost sight of the good for the bad, the extraordinary for the ordinary, the sacred for the profane,” staff writer Thomas Curwen writes in his look back on the year.
The storylines that defined 2019
For White House reporters, it’s sometimes hard to remember what the story was two days ago.
The most read stories include pieces on Nipsey Hussle, the college admissions scandal and two very California topics: earthquakes and rising waters.
More Coverage
For Los Angeles, the most vibrant music city in the world, 2019 featured a fitting sendoff for a hero and the cementing of some indie-rock legends.
Our most retweeted stories of the year include President Trump and taxes, major earthquakes, boy band BTS and the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance.
A terrorist attack in New Zealand, protests in Hong Kong and other top foreign news stories in 2019.
Our ‘most shared’ stories of the year on Facebook include stories about politics, the weather and California’s housing and homelessness crisis.
The year in news
A look at the top stories that impacted the nation this year.
White Claw summer. Cheese challenge. Baby Yoda. Whether you participated, lurked or were blissfully checked out, the internet was full of distractions in 2019.
A look at the biggest sports stories from 2019, including the Rams’ Super Bowl loss, horse racing deaths and Tyler Skaggs’ death.
The year in entertainment
Donald Trump. “Cats.” Kanye West. “The Masked Singer.” Quibi. Feral pigs. Peloton wife. 2019 was the year of pop culture, Mad Libs-style.
The year’s best movies are led by the hit true story that proved audiences will still support adult dramas.
Two clever and wickedly funny looks at class warfare lead a standout year for deeply personal movies.
The year-end museums list also includes “Soul of a Nation” at the Broad, “Buried by Vesuvius” at the Getty Villa and MOCA’s “Pattern and Decoration.”
The year-end best list also includes a smoking-hot “Hadestown,” plus David Byrne’s “American Utopia” and “Little Shop of Horrors” with Mj Rodriguez.
10 ways video games impacted entertainment in 2019: The stories they told plus where and how we play now
The generational divide went beyond ‘OK boomer’ memes in 2019. From Greta Thunberg and the sisters of ‘Frozen 2' admonishing their elders for climate change damage to Billie Eilish’s subversive jolt to pop music and Martin Scorsese’s complaints about Marvel movies, it has been a year of skirmishes between young and old.
“Richard Jewell,” “The Irishman” and “Little Women” are among eight memorable books that made the leap to film in 2019.
Los Angeles painter Lari Pittman’s maps were intersectional before intersectional was a thing, which means his three decade-long career is just right for 2019.
The year in visuals and audio
Scroll through to see a year’s worth of entertainment photographs from our Los Angeles Times photographers.
From critical favorites Solange and Lana Del Rey to rookies Lil Nas X and 100 gecs, the best music of 2019 explored ideas of love, war, family and anxiety.
Ten albums that take listeners to unexpected places while providing a timeless reminder that the boldest creative expression sounds like freedom.
A 2019 roundup of podcasts by the Los Angeles Times including “Detective Trapp,” “This Is California,” “The Reel” and many others.
More special projects from The Times
A podcast from the Los Angeles Times and Futuro Studios looks at how Prop. 187 helped turn California into the progressive beacon it is today.
The Times found a rising number of death investigations across the country were complicated or upended after transplantable body parts were taken before a coroner’s autopsy.
First in a series: Big Mama and her neighbors live in a homeless encampment in Los Angeles. Through a special housing initiative they’ll soon have the opportunity to move into apartments.
Seventeen years ago, Chinese authorities abducted one of a set of twins and sent her to an orphanage.