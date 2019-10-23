Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy

2019 Year in Review

World & Nation
The urgency of the news overshadowed rare moments of beauty
United States of America v Netherlands : Final - 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France
“Caught up in the daily clamor, rising and falling in counterpoint to the news, we lost sight of the good for the bad, the extraordinary for the ordinary, the sacred for the profane,” staff writer Thomas Curwen writes in his look back on the year.

“Caught up in the daily clamor, rising and falling in counterpoint to the news, we lost sight of the good for the bad, the extraordinary for the ordinary, the sacred for the profane,” staff writer Thomas Curwen writes in his look back on the year.

The storylines that defined 2019

World & Nation
The Times’ Eli Stokols on the job of covering Trump’s White House
US President Donald J. Trump, Washington, USA - 28 Mar 2019
World & Nation
The Times’ Eli Stokols on the job of covering Trump’s White House
For White House reporters, it’s sometimes hard to remember what the story was two days ago.
California
The 19 stories our readers engaged with most this year
Nipsey Hussle
California
The 19 stories our readers engaged with most this year
The most read stories include pieces on Nipsey Hussle, the college admissions scandal and two very California topics: earthquakes and rising waters.
More Coverage
The most retweeted Los Angeles Times tweets of 2019
Music
Best L.A. music moments: YG celebrates Nipsey Hussle, Cuco throws a block party
The best of music in L.A. illo
Music
Best L.A. music moments: YG celebrates Nipsey Hussle, Cuco throws a block party
For Los Angeles, the most vibrant music city in the world, 2019 featured a fitting sendoff for a hero and the cementing of some indie-rock legends.
California
Our most retweeted tweets this year
Most retweeted illustration
California
Our most retweeted tweets this year
Our most retweeted stories of the year include President Trump and taxes, major earthquakes, boy band BTS and the ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ dance.
World & Nation
The world saw tragedies, protests and big changes in politics
la-fg-year-in-news.jpg
World & Nation
The world saw tragedies, protests and big changes in politics
A terrorist attack in New Zealand, protests in Hong Kong and other top foreign news stories in 2019.
California
Our most shared Los Angeles Times Facebook posts
facebook.jpg
California
Our most shared Los Angeles Times Facebook posts
Our ‘most shared’ stories of the year on Facebook include stories about politics, the weather and California’s housing and homelessness crisis.

The year in news

World & Nation
Abortion laws and immigration were among the issues that dominated national news
An abortion opponent’s sign rests against a tree outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis on
World & Nation
Abortion laws and immigration were among the issues that dominated national news
A look at the top stories that impacted the nation this year.
Entertainment & Arts
From Baby Yoda to OK, boomer: A look back at internet obsessions
TV-BABY-YODA
Entertainment & Arts
From Baby Yoda to OK, boomer: A look back at internet obsessions
White Claw summer. Cheese challenge. Baby Yoda. Whether you participated, lurked or were blissfully checked out, the internet was full of distractions in 2019.
Sports
A pitcher’s life cut short and horse racing in peril were sobering sports storylines
Rams coach Sean McVay leaves the field after losing the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.
Sports
A pitcher’s life cut short and horse racing in peril were sobering sports storylines
A look at the biggest sports stories from 2019, including the Rams’ Super Bowl loss, horse racing deaths and Tyler Skaggs’ death.

The year in entertainment

Television
Trump. ‘Cats.’ Peloton. Kanye. Why culture sounded like Mad Libs in 2019
Madlibs 2019 headlines
Television
Trump. ‘Cats.’ Peloton. Kanye. Why culture sounded like Mad Libs in 2019
Donald Trump. “Cats.” Kanye West. “The Masked Singer.” Quibi. Feral pigs. Peloton wife. 2019 was the year of pop culture, Mad Libs-style.
More Coverage
Best of 2019 culture: OK Gen Z, the boomers were listening this year, sort of
Movies
Kenneth Turan’s best movies of 2019: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ races to the top
The best movies of 2019
Movies
Kenneth Turan’s best movies of 2019: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ races to the top
The year’s best movies are led by the hit true story that proved audiences will still support adult dramas.
More Coverage
Justin Chang’s best movies of 2019: ‘Parasite,’ ‘Knives Out’ stand at the head of the class
Movies
Justin Chang’s best movies of 2019: ‘Parasite,’ ‘Knives Out’ stand at the head of the class
The best movies of 2019
Movies
Justin Chang’s best movies of 2019: ‘Parasite,’ ‘Knives Out’ stand at the head of the class
Two clever and wickedly funny looks at class warfare lead a standout year for deeply personal movies.
More Coverage
Kenneth Turan’s best movies of 2019: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ races to the top
Entertainment & Arts
Christopher Knight’s best art exhibitions: Lari Pittman, Sarah Lucas and more
Best art of 2019
Entertainment & Arts
Christopher Knight’s best art exhibitions: Lari Pittman, Sarah Lucas and more
The year-end museums list also includes “Soul of a Nation” at the Broad, “Buried by Vesuvius” at the Getty Villa and MOCA’s “Pattern and Decoration.”
Entertainment & Arts
Charles McNulty’s best theater: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Jitney’ and ‘Ragtime’
Best theater of 2019
Entertainment & Arts
Charles McNulty’s best theater: ‘Almost Famous,’ ‘Jitney’ and ‘Ragtime’
The year-end best list also includes a smoking-hot “Hadestown,” plus David Byrne’s “American Utopia” and “Little Shop of Horrors” with Mj Rodriguez.
Entertainment & Arts
Best video games: How diverse storylines and streaming platforms shaped culture
Best games of 2019
Entertainment & Arts
Best video games: How diverse storylines and streaming platforms shaped culture
10 ways video games impacted entertainment in 2019: The stories they told plus where and how we play now
Entertainment & Arts
Best of culture: OK Gen Z, the boomers were listening this year, sort of
TV in 2019
Entertainment & Arts
Best of culture: OK Gen Z, the boomers were listening this year, sort of
The generational divide went beyond ‘OK boomer’ memes in 2019. From Greta Thunberg and the sisters of ‘Frozen 2' admonishing their elders for climate change damage to Billie Eilish’s subversive jolt to pop music and Martin Scorsese’s complaints about Marvel movies, it has been a year of skirmishes between young and old.
Books
8 of the most memorable book-to-film releases
Books-to-film illo
Books
8 of the most memorable book-to-film releases
“Richard Jewell,” “The Irishman” and “Little Women” are among eight memorable books that made the leap to film in 2019.
Entertainment & Arts
Culture caught up with artist Lari Pittman and his paintings that map our times
474414_la-et-cm-best-art-2019-lari-pittman_1_AJS.JPG
Entertainment & Arts
Culture caught up with artist Lari Pittman and his paintings that map our times
Los Angeles painter Lari Pittman’s maps were intersectional before intersectional was a thing, which means his three decade-long career is just right for 2019.

The year in visuals and audio

Entertainment & Arts
2019’s entertainment moments
la-et-2019-entertainment-in-photos-01.jpg
Entertainment & Arts
2019’s entertainment moments
Scroll through to see a year’s worth of entertainment photographs from our Los Angeles Times photographers.
Music
Best albums and songs
The best music of 2019
Music
Best albums and songs
From critical favorites Solange and Lana Del Rey to rookies Lil Nas X and 100 gecs, the best music of 2019 explored ideas of love, war, family and anxiety.
Music
Best jazz albums
Best jazz albums of 2019 illo
Music
Best jazz albums
Ten albums that take listeners to unexpected places while providing a timeless reminder that the boldest creative expression sounds like freedom.
California
2019 in Times podcasts
Los Angeles Times Podcasts 2019
California
2019 in Times podcasts
A 2019 roundup of podcasts by the Los Angeles Times including “Detective Trapp,” “This Is California,” “The Reel” and many others.

More special projects from The Times

For Big Willie Robinson, what did it really mean to be larger than life?
Big Willie
For Big Willie Robinson, what did it really mean to be larger than life?
California
This is California: ‘The Battle of 187'
Battle of 187
California
This is California: ‘The Battle of 187'
A podcast from the Los Angeles Times and Futuro Studios looks at how Prop. 187 helped turn California into the progressive beacon it is today.
The Golden State Killer suspect became part of their family ⁠— and slowly revealed his violent side
Man in the Window
The Golden State Killer suspect became part of their family ⁠— and slowly revealed his violent side
These are the 737 inmates on California’s death row
Death Row
These are the 737 inmates on California’s death row
The California coast is disappearing under the rising sea. Our choices are grim
sea level rise
The California coast is disappearing under the rising sea. Our choices are grim
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
illustration of a white abalone
Can the long-lost abalone make a comeback in California?
Tongva, Los Angeles’ first language, opens the door to a forgotten time and place
Tongva
Tongva, Los Angeles’ first language, opens the door to a forgotten time and place
How the U.S. betrayed the Marshall Islands, kindling the next nuclear disaster
Runit Island
How the U.S. betrayed the Marshall Islands, kindling the next nuclear disaster
Business
In the rush to harvest body parts, death investigations have been upended
3071938_NA_body_brokers_CMH_
Business
In the rush to harvest body parts, death investigations have been upended
The Times found a rising number of death investigations across the country were complicated or upended after transplantable body parts were taken before a coroner’s autopsy.
More Coverage
Worried about how your body parts will be used? Here’s what you can do
California
The Street Within: After 9 years on L.A.’s streets, Big Mama needed a home. But it wasn’t that easy
3083210_la-me-street-within_18.FO.jpg
California
The Street Within: After 9 years on L.A.’s streets, Big Mama needed a home. But it wasn’t that easy
First in a series: Big Mama and her neighbors live in a homeless encampment in Los Angeles. Through a special housing initiative they’ll soon have the opportunity to move into apartments.
More Coverage
Part 2: Broadway Place’s homeless residents were promised homes. Had the city forgotten them?
An augmented reality check on 21 essential L.A. burgers
Father’s Office
An augmented reality check on 21 essential L.A. burgers
World & Nation
One is Chinese. One is American. How a journalist discovered and reunited identical twins
la-fg-col1-china-twins20190214_015.JPG
World & Nation
One is Chinese. One is American. How a journalist discovered and reunited identical twins
Seventeen years ago, Chinese authorities abducted one of a set of twins and sent her to an orphanage.