Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Vladimir Putin is acting like Republican lawmakers in America

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a news conference in Moscow.
(Pavel Golovkin / Associated Press)
Jan. 21, 2020
3 AM
Share

To the editor: Let’s not be too judgmental of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to hold onto power. Similar “autocratic” maneuvers are employed right here in the United Stares.

With the help of outgoing Republican governors, GOP-controlled legislatures in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan, which had all expanded executive powers while a Republican was governor, quickly acted to drastically reduce those powers once a Democrat was elected.

So are Republicans taking their cues from autocrats, or are autocrats taking their cues from Republicans?

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach

OpinionLetters to the Editor
Newsletter
Get our weekly Opinion newsletter
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement