To the editor: Let’s not be too judgmental of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to hold onto power. Similar “autocratic” maneuvers are employed right here in the United Stares.

With the help of outgoing Republican governors, GOP-controlled legislatures in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan, which had all expanded executive powers while a Republican was governor, quickly acted to drastically reduce those powers once a Democrat was elected.

So are Republicans taking their cues from autocrats, or are autocrats taking their cues from Republicans?

Greg Seyranian, Redondo Beach