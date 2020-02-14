Letters to the Editor: How will Trump’s supporters explain corrupting the Justice Department?

To the editor: Journalists are once again reporting this president’s corruption of our normal democratic practices, things he smears as horrible and unfair. In fact, what President Trump targets are legal and honest attempts to make this country the true democracy it used to be.

Trump does not represent me or our country. I see him as he is, a lying bully who will lash out against anyone who opposes him. As bad as he is, I cannot understand those who support and excuse his actions.

I suppose that by appealing to one of his policy issues — say, less immigration, less gun control, climate change denial and so on — his backers can forgive his many other faults. Or, maybe they are just afraid of a president who can do whatever he wants.

I will continue to vote as I have in every election in the vain hope the people in this country will wake up to the terrible direction this man is taking us.

Stephen Smith, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Senators said it was too close to the next election to remove the president from office — let the people decide, in other words.

But it turns out that mostly non-elected officials have been the ones with the courage to speak out against the authoritarian regime that Trump is imposing on us. Ambassadors and staff have been fired for speaking truth to power. Federal prosecutors have quit rather than stand with injustice.

Where are our elected representatives? Did Republican Sen. Susan Collins actually believe that impeachment would teach Trump a lesson? Can Republican Rep. Devin Nunes sue a cow on Twitter rather than do his job? Will the people elect morally courageous Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney?

We have 10 months until we can make it clear that we want our democracy back. Let’s not waste that time.

Katherine Reuter, Santa Monica