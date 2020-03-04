Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Trump as king? If he wins in November, it’s a possibility

President Trump’s campaign rally in South Carolina
President Trump appears at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 28.
(Getty Images)
March 4, 2020
To the editor: There is a real possibility that if he is reelected in November, given a spineless and acquiescent Republican-controlled Senate, a compliant Supreme Court and an obsequious Atty. Gen. William Barr, President Trump could crown himself king.

The only way to stop this insanity is for the masses who care about America being a democracy to come out in their numbers and vote Trump out of office in November.

Another four years under Trump would be a real disaster for the country as we knew it before Trump became president more than three years ago.

Charles Blankson, Fontana

To the editor: Op-ed article writers Donald Ayer, Tom Coleman and Christine Todd Whitman are late with their question. Trump has already been crowned king, and it is impossible to prove otherwise.

The coronation was completed by the Senate at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Jim Reginato, Carpinteria

