Letters to the Editor: Trump as king? If he wins in November, it’s a possibility

To the editor: There is a real possibility that if he is reelected in November, given a spineless and acquiescent Republican-controlled Senate, a compliant Supreme Court and an obsequious Atty. Gen. William Barr, President Trump could crown himself king.

The only way to stop this insanity is for the masses who care about America being a democracy to come out in their numbers and vote Trump out of office in November.

Another four years under Trump would be a real disaster for the country as we knew it before Trump became president more than three years ago.

Charles Blankson, Fontana

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Op-ed article writers Donald Ayer, Tom Coleman and Christine Todd Whitman are late with their question. Trump has already been crowned king, and it is impossible to prove otherwise.

The coronation was completed by the Senate at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Jim Reginato, Carpinteria