Letters to the Editor: L.A.'s ‘reopened’ beaches are a discriminatory mess

To the editor: I am deeply upset at the discriminatory way local beaches were effectively reopened only for athletes. As a single older person who is not about to go surfing but enjoys lying on the sand and going into the water, I am not allowed to do this. (“L.A. beaches are open, but sunbathing is not allowed? What’s with these new rules?” Opinion, May 16)

I realize that stopping the spread of COVID-19 is an issue, but perhaps limiting parking in the adjacent lots for only a few hours would be better. Beach patrols could make sure that people are following social distancing rules and fine those not in compliance. Something can be done if a little thought goes into it.

If surfers, swimmers and joggers are allowed beach access, then non-athletic citizens should have the same rights.

Marcia Jacobs, Culver City

To the editor: I fail to understand the logic of our government. It allows access to the beaches, but parking lots are closed in an apparent attempt to discourage use.

I drove down Pacific Coast Highway past Zuma Beach in Malibu on Sunday. The parking lots were empty, but the shoulders of PCH and nearby side streets were jammed with vehicles, a rather dangerous and chaotic situation. Vast expanses of beach were barely being used.

Meanwhile, driving past Costco, Home Depot and Ralphs, I saw parking lots at or near capacity. Obviously, the retail stores were being used by shoppers confined within a building.

Is it safer to park and shop at retail stores than to use the beach? It makes me and most other residents I encounter question the logic and motivation of the arbitrary rules that millions of residents are forced to live by.

Joseph Hladek, Thousand Oaks