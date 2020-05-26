Letters to the Editor: Why it’s reasonable for liquor stores but not churches to be deemed ‘essential’

To the editor: A letter writer suggests that the temporary suspension of on-site religious services has reduced the 1st Amendment to a “total sham.”

The government has not outlawed the practice of religion in America. Front yards in my neighborhood display signs with online links to the virtual religious services they attend.

Maybe the writer should ask himself why any religious organization would defy this precaution, arrogantly exposing worshippers to a disease that has already killed more than 100,000 Americans.

As for liquor stores, remember that they do not host large gatherings where everyone shows up simultaneously for an event.

Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Fullerton

To the editor: All churches who are lobbying to open early might want to check Romans Chapter 13:

“Everyone must submit themselves to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Consequently, he who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and those that do so bring judgment on themselves.”

As they say, it might be a good idea to practice what you preach.

Bruce Holthaus, Glendora

To the editor: The way I see it, if you cannot commune with God when you’re home alone, you aren’t getting much more in church.

God is everywhere, available always and in all ways. Reach up as far as you can and He will reach down the rest of the way.

Stay safe, healthy and home.

Sheila Winston, West Hills