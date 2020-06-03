Letters to the Editor: Trump is snubbing Obama’s portrait unveiling because of course he is

To the editor: It’s easy to understand why President Trump is snubbing former President Obama and the unveiling of his predecessor’s official White House portrait: There’s nothing in it for him.

The first rule to understanding Trump’s behavior in any situation is to know that everything is transactional with him — every single thing. If he doesn’t feel like he’s getting something in return for his actions, he won’t do it.

That includes the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic. He doesn’t care, because there’s no upside for him. It is really that simple.

Our country has suffered grievously under Trump’s leadership, and America is now reviled and ridiculed around the world. The shining city on the hill that former President Reagan described is now a crumbling shack, a ghetto filled with hatred and recrimination.

America needs to heal. Removing the current occupant of the White House is the first step toward recovery.

Scott Hughes, Westlake Village

To the editor: Mark Weinberg left out a very relevant fact that doesn’t require extraordinary journalism skills to reveal: Obama reportedly does not want his official portrait unveiled while Trump is in office.

So no, it is not just a snub by Trump, but also a snub by Obama. On this matter the two presidents agree.

Blame does indeed lie on both sides, yet Weinberg conveniently leaves that fact out of his op-ed article.

Robert Filacchione, Fullerton