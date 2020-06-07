Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Opinion

Letters to the Editor: Trump shows how little the public understands about diabetes

Insulin
A dose of insulin is prepared to be administered via syringe. The bodies of people who are not diabetic produce their own insulin.
( Los Angeles Times)
June 7, 2020
To the editor: I commend columnist David Lazarus for highlighting the plight of diabetics regarding the high cost of insulin and President Trump’s total lack of awareness of this debilitating disease. (“For God’s sake, Mr. President, don’t inject yourself with insulin,” column, June 4)

Like Lazarus, my wife is a Type 1 diabetic. She has struggled with this disease for more than 60 years. By the grace of God and her disciplined management, she has survived. This is not to say that she has not had both physical and mental challenges.

I have previously had the privilege to serve on the board of directors for JDRF in Orange County (also known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Our biggest obstacle to overcome is the public’s lack of knowledge about diabetes. Trump’s words reinforced that issue.

The president had a golden opportunity to be coached by healthcare experts about diabetes before he took to the podium to announce the reduction in price for insulin needed by seniors. Once again he failed.

Frank Deni, Lake Forest

