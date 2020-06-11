Letters to the Editor: Why Tom Cotton’s New York Times op-ed was fit to print, even if it was crazy

To the editor: So, the New York Times’ editorial page editor had to resign because his section of the newspaper published an op-ed article from a conservative Republican senator who advocated sending federal troops into cities to quell uprisings? I don’t get it.

First, it’s an opinion, not a news article, and it wasn’t written by a New York Times journalist.

Second, I do not want to read only opinions from leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). I want to know what craziness the right-wing lawmakers are espousing.

Kudos to former editor James Bennet for not printing just liberal opinions.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

To the editor: The New York Times did the right thing in publishing the op-ed article by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and a disservice to journalism by causing Bennet’s resignation.

Cotton’s piece exposed his views for the world to see and judge. Given his position of influence, Cotton’s opinion was fit to print. His authoritarian position is now documented for history.

Give the readers the truth, and trust that they can handle the truth.

Terry Gomes, San Francisco